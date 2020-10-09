Odisha govt approves investment proposals worth over Rs 1,851 crore

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact on sectors: A two-quarter wait before growth picks up
India's metal sector severely hit by Covid-19; to see slow recovery: Report
Coronavirus impact: Cement sector to see double digit dip in volumes
Only 10% manufacturing units report higher output in Apr-Jun: Ficci Survey
After a weak April, cement demand to fall by 10-12 per cent in FY21
-
The Odisha government on
Friday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1,851 crore in metal and cement sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 1,624 people.
The projects got the go-ahead at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.
The SLSWCA gave its in-principle approval to five planned projects including a 2-mtpa (million tonne per annum) pellet and grinding plant by Narbheram Power and Steel Pvt Ltd and expansion of a facility by Viraj Steel and Energy Pvt Ltd.
The pellet and grinding unit will be set up in Joda in Keonjhar district at an estimated investment of Rs 350 crore, while the capacity of the integrated steel factory in Gurupali of Sambalpur district will be expanded from 0.1 mtpa to 0.3 mtpa at a cost of Rs 261 crore.
BR Sponge and Power Ltd also received the green signal for the expansion of its plant in Tumkela in Sundergarh.
In cement sectors, approval was granted for Nu Vista Ltd to expand capacity of its grinding unit from 1.5 mtpa to 2 mtpa in Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district at an estimated investment of Rs 598.62 crore.
The proposal of OCL India Ltd to set up a 2.5-mtpa cement grinding unit in Biswali in Cuttack with Rs 441.43 crore investment was also approved.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU