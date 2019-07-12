Odisha outpaces pan-India growth in steel production between 2014 and 2018

Odisha has trumped the national average in terms of growth in crude steel production between calendar years- 2014 and 2018.

Nationwide, the crude in the period under review witnessed a spike of 22 per cent, rising from 87.29 million tonnes (mt) to 106.5 mt. In Odisha, the crude almost trebled from 8.8 mt to 23 mt, a report prepared jointly by JSW Group and PwC India said.

The country's crude steel capacity is envisaged to grow to 300 mt by 2030 of which actual production is seen at 255 mt. Odisha is expected to contribute approximately 80 mt in incremental production.

This additional steel production in Odisha will be catalyzed by brownfield ramp-ups by Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) and others and a new 12 million tonne greenfield steel plant proposed by JSW Steel.

Tata Steel is sinking in Rs 23,500 crore more to scale up capacity of the Kalinganagar steel plant in Odisha from three to eight million tonne per annum (mtpa). JSPL has announced to raise its total investment in the state from Rs 45,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore by 2030. The Naveen Jindal controlled JSPL's integrated steel unit at Angul will see its capacity more than trebling from six mtpa to 20 mtpa making it the biggest, single location steel project anywhere in the country. Besides the steel plant ramp-up, JSPL is setting up an industrial park at Angul to promote ancillary and downstream industries.

“Odisha is a leading producer of steel in India, and contributes to nearly 22 per cent of the production in the country. The National Steel Policy 2017 projects that an additional 159.5 mt of steel will be produced by FY 2031 to meet the growing demand in India, and this additional capacity enhancement is expected primarily in the resource rich belt of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh”, the report by JSW Group and PwC India noted.

If large-scale steel investments propelled by private players are commissioned, Odisha has the potential to reach up to 102.7 mt of production by 2031. To reach this projected steel output, production in Odisha needs to grow at an ambitious CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 11.3 per cent till 2031.

Furthermore, the state has set a vision to achieve 50 per cent value addition to the metals produced in Odisha by 2030. Such value addition will further enhance the contribution of the sector to the economy. Similar to how resource rich regional economies such as Hebei in China grew into growth drivers of national economy, Odisha, with growth in metal and downstream in metal sector, has the potential to significantly drive the country’s economy, the report observed.