Odisha ready to auction 17-18 mineral blocks, says Union mines secretary

Union mines secretary Anil Mukim exuded confidence on the progress of mineral block auctions in and the strides made by the state with respect to the (DMF).

“I am made to understand that 17-18 in the state including blocks could be put up for auctions. is a very proactive state in conducting auctions. Collection under has exceeded Rs 50 billion and new projects are getting approved. Moreover, a monitoring mechanism has been put in place,” said Mukim.

has successfully auctioned three blocks and a couple of deposits. Essar Steel, Ltd and Ltd have emerged as successful bidders in the online auctions of three blocks.

Mukim had a review meeting with R K Sharma, additional chief secretary (steel & mines), Odisha and T K Chand, chairman & managing director of National Aluminium Company (Nalco). The meeting's agenda was made up by issues relating to auctions of mines, environment & forest clearances and in the mining sector.

The Union mines secretary said more iron ore, bauxite, chromite and blocks will be put up for auctions. The mines ministry is taking all steps to remove bottlenecks and ensure in the mining sector, he added.

Commenting on Nalco's performance, he said, the navratna company has raked in more than Rs six billion net profit in the first quarter and was likely to sustain this robust performance in the fiscal year.