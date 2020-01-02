Odisha's GST collection grows by 2% in Dec; country-wide growth at 16%

Odisha's Goods & Services Tax (GST) collection in December pales in comparison to the national average and strides made by neighbouring states.

grew by a measly 2 per cent in the state even as the country-wide growth came in at 16 per cent in December, 2019.

States like West Bengal (16 per cent), Assam (33 per cent), Chhattisgarh (15 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (11 per cent) registered an impressive growth in in the same month.

Odisha's GST collection in December stood at Rs 1146 crore as against Rs 1018.77 crore achieved in the same month of 2018.

Pan-India GST revenue for December 2019 came in at Rs 1.03 trillion and comprised Rs 19,962 crore of Central GST (CGST), Rs 26792 crore of State GST (SGST), an IGST component of Rs 48099 crore and cess worth Rs 8331 crore.

“ slowed in December as no ad hoc settlements in IGST could be completed. To boost collections, we are targeting to scale up GST returns filing to 90 per cent by March 2020.We are also looking to expand collection from services sectors," said an official source.

The nationwide GST revenues during the month of December, 2019, from domestic transactions grew 16 per cent over the revenue during the month of December, 2018.

“If we consider IGST collected from imports, the total revenue during December, 2019 has increased by 9 per cent in comparison to the revenue during December, 2018. During this month, the IGST on import of goods has seen a negative growth of 10 per cent, but is an improvement over (-) 13 per cent last month and (-) 20 per cent in the month of October," a government release said.

Among states, Maharashtra topped with Rs 16,530 crore, up 22 per cent over Rs 13,524 crore in the same month in the previous year. States that recorded robust growth include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.