OMCs introduce missed call facility for the booking of LPG cylinder

Oil Marketing Companies have introduced missed call facility for the booking of domestic cooking gas LPG refills, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.
The details of mobile numbers for missed call facility are as follows:
IOCL: 8454955555
BPCL: 7710955555
HPCL: 9493602222
Price of LPG has doubled to Rs 819 per cylinder in the last seven years, Dharmendra Pradhan said in a seperate written reply in Lok Sabha.
Pradhan said the retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. This month, the same cylinder costs Rs 819.
Small price hikes over the past couple of years have eliminated subsidy on cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene.
Pradhan said the price of domestic subsidised LPG has been raised during the last few months. It cost Rs 594 per cylinder in December 2020 and now is priced at Rs 819.
