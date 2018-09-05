Onboarding Paytm Money app for MFs is simple, but there is a queue

-
ALSO READ
Paytm revamps app, aims exponential growth in money transfers this year
Incumbent distributors confident despite talks of Paytm's MF foray
Paytm may process Rs 600 bn in monthly bank transfers by end of this year
Paytm to launch mutual funds, insurance, banking services via payments bank
Paytm Payments Bank is still not allowed to add new customers, says CEO
-
- To register, download the Paytm Money app from Playstore, or from Paytmmoney.com
- Login to Paytm Money with your emailID or mobile number
- After confirming your number through OTP, you will be put on the waiting list (at the time of going to press, 868,640 people were on the waiting list)
- Provide PAN details, personal information (date of birth and mother's name), bank account details, nominee, and make declarations (nationality, salary, etc)
- Paytm Money will put Rs 1 in your bank account to verify it
- It will then carry out KYC verification
- To enjoy greater security while using Paytm Money, make use of the separate app-lock password
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU