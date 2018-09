Onboarding Paytm Money app for MFs is simple, but there is a queue

- To register, download the Money app from Playstore, or from Paytmmoney.com

- Login to Money with your emailID or mobile number

- After confirming your number through OTP, you will be put on the waiting list (at the time of going to press, 868,640 people were on the waiting list)



- To get faster access, complete your KYC verification- Provide PAN details, personal information (date of birth and mother's name), bank account details, nominee, and make declarations (nationality, salary, etc)- Money will put Rs 1 in your bank account to verify it- It will then carry out KYC verification- To enjoy greater security while using Paytm Money, make use of the separate app-lock password