Onboarding Paytm Money app for MFs is simple, but there is a queue

Paytm Money will give access to 2,500 customers per day and ramp up the number up to 10,000 per day later

Priyadarshini Maji 

paytm

- To register, download the Paytm Money app from Playstore, or from Paytmmoney.com
- Login to Paytm Money with your emailID or mobile number
- After confirming your number through OTP, you will be put on the waiting list (at the time of going to press, 868,640 people were on the waiting list)

- To get faster access, complete your KYC verification
- Provide PAN details, personal information (date of birth and mother's name), bank account details, nominee, and make declarations (nationality, salary, etc)
- Paytm Money will put Rs 1 in your bank account to verify it
- It will then carry out KYC verification
- To enjoy greater security while using Paytm Money, make use of the separate app-lock password
First Published: Wed, September 05 2018. 05:40 IST

