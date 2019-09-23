One nation, one card? Amit Shah pitches multi-purpose ID for citizens

-
ALSO READ
PAN not linked to Aadhaar card will become invalid from September
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today: Here's how you link both the cards
Govt extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by 6 months
Aadhaar integration can weed out fake voters: UIDAI's Ajay Bhushan Pandey
Credit card dues bogging you down? Here are five ways to get rid of them
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like passport, Aadhaar, driving licence and bank accounts. Which card can serve the purpose? Voter cards have a 99.36 per cent penetration in India but only 897 million citizens were eligible to vote in General Election 2019. Indians have 574 million bank accounts, but it could include multiple accounts held by individuals. Aadhaar could be a natural choice for its reach and dynamism: 91 per cent of Indians (12.44 billion), out of total population of 13.69 billion (on Sep 23, 2019) now have an Aadhaar card. It has already been used to authenticate almost 34 billion transactions.
‘‘Why can’t we have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. There should be a system that all data should be put together in a single card. This is a potential. That is why digital census is very important.”
Union home minister Amit Shah
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU