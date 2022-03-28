Onion output likely to be more than last year in FY22; potato slightly less

India’s and tomato production could be marginally less in 2021-22 as compared to the previous year while output could be almost 17 per cent more than last year, the first advance estimate of horticulture production released today said.

The government also said that total horticulture production is estimated to be at 333.3 million tonnes, a slight decrease of about 1.35 million tonnes (or 0.4 per cent) over 2020-21

Overall, vegetable production in the current year is expected to be around 199.88 million tonnes which is slightly less than the 200.44 million tonnes of last year.

Fruit production in 2021-22 is expected to be around 102.92 million tonnes which is more than 102.48 million tonnes of 2020-21.

At 333.33 million tonnes, India’s overall horticulture production will be significantly higher than the food grains output once again which in 2021-22 has been pegged at 316.06 million tons as per the second advance estimate.

According to a latest publication by NITI Aayog called 'Indian Agriculture in 2030,' over the last decade, the horticulture sector comprising fruits and vegetables, spices and floriculture has contributed significantly to agricultural growth.

"Horticultural production has now overtaken food grains output.

According to many experts, this has been made possible largely because of the National Horticulture Mission (2004–05), which ushered in the Golden Revolution, making India the second largest producer of fruits and vegetables globally, next only to China," the book said

The first estimate meanwhile said that Production of fruits is expected to rise in 2021-22 as compared to the previous year, while output of vegetable, spices, flowers, aromatics and medicinal plants and plantation crops is expected to be less than the previous year.

“Production of fruits is expected to rise in 2021-22 as compared to the previous year, while output of vegetable, spices, flowers, aromatics and medicinal plants and plantation crops is expected to be less than the previous year,” an official statement said.

In spices, production of ginger is expected to be around 22.19 million tons in 2021-22, slightly less than the 22.25 million tons of last year while garlic production is projected at 32.08 million tons, which is more than the 31.80 million tons of last year.