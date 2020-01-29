Onion prices slip 40% in a week on increased supply across the country

slumped for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, a decline of 40 per cent in a week, on consistent increase in arrival of new-season crop in wholesale markets (mandis) across the country.

Data from the Nashik-based National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation showed onion was trading at at Rs 24 a kg on Tuesday in the benchmark Lasalgaon mandi in Nashik district of Maharashtra. That’s a fall of four per cent since Monday and 40 per cent from Rs 40 a kg on January 20, a level not seen since November 6, 2019. It continues to sell at Rs 40-44 a kg in retail markets across the country.

“There has been a sharp increase in arrivals in the last few days as farmers have intensified harvesting of matured crop. Importantly, farmers at local mandis in Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have increased supply, reducing demand pressure on Lasalgaon. Apart from that the government’s ban on onion export has pulled prices down,” said Narendra Wadhavane, secretary of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Lasalgaon, described as Asia’s largest spot wholesale onion market.