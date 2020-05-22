Online air bookings up despite restrictions, OTAs gear up to tackle demand

Even though select flights are set to resume from Monday with several restrictions, online travel agents said they saw massive demand a day after airlines opened up bookings.

The bookings began opening up on airlines' own web portals and OTAs on Thursday night, and among the most searched and booked sector was New Delhi to Patna.

According to both, MakeMyTrip and ixigo, the New Delhi to Patna flights were the most booked and the second most searched, respectively.





Other popular booking routes were Pune-New Delhi, Mumbai-Patna, New Delhi-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Patna and New Delhi-Kolkata, said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO at MakeMyTrip.

Ixigo said the top searched routes for travel bookings post were Mumbai-Kolkata, Bengaluru-New Delhi, Hyderabad-Varansai, CHennai-Lucknow, Kolkata-Guwahati and Kochi-Bengaluru.

Both companies said they saw a ten-fold increase in searches and bookings on Thursday compared to the day before.

"We have received an overwhelming response on nearly all metro routes due to the pent up demand by those who want to go back to their home. Bookings today are trending at almost 40 per cent of pre Covid levels. With the government capping air fares, we anticipate the bookings to increase further in the near future,” said Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO, Yatra.com



Bookings have been allowed with several restrictions and new operating procedures, including customers having to print their own boarding passes, web check-in being mandatory, checking in limited baggage online, and scanning their own boarding passes at the gates.

While bookings increased, customer complaints had already started pouring in on social media by late Thursday. Magow said there were some teething issues given the opening up of flight bookings with entirely new requirements, but said he expected them to smoothen out soon.

MakeMyTrip and a host of other companies in the travel and hospitality industry took a "safety pledge" to maintain high hygiene standards, and follow new protocols to ensure safety and sanitisation for travelers.





SpiceJet, Vistara, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Air Asia India, ITC, The Oberoi Group, OYO Hotels & Homes, The Park Hotels and IRCTC are among the other signatories to the to pledge.

Ixigo is o reduce this travel anxiety, AI-based travel app ixigo has announced the launch of ‘ixigo assured’ fares - allowing a full refund guarantee upto Rs. 5000 for cancellations made by travellers, for any reason whatsoever, prior to their date of departure.

Ixigo is offering ‘ixigo assured’, or a full refund guarantee up to Rs 5,000 for cancellations made by travellers for any reason before their date of departure. This option will be available for all new bookings made on or after 22 May with departure dates within 90 days of the booking date.