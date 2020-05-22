DGCA releases provisional schedule of domestic flights: Check details

-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the provisional schedule of domestic flights on Thursday.
Domestic flight operations will resume operations from May 25, after staying shut ever since the national lockdown was announced on March 25.
While IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India, TruJet have started booking flight tickets from May 25; Vistara and GoAir have scheduled their flights from June 1, 2020.
Domestic flight bookings have also begun.
However, the passengers and the airports will have to abide by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Airport Authority of India, to maintain social distancing.
According to the new rules, passengers have to reach the airport 2 hours before the scheduled time of departure and those who have a departure in the next four hours will only be allowed to enter the terminal building.
Those who had booked tickets during the lockdown, did not get any refunds from the airlines, even though the Civil Aviation Ministry asked them to. Click here for the provisional schedule of domestic flights
Some of the flights that will ply are:
Air Asia
Agartala-Kolkata
Delhi-Bagdogra/Chennai/Hyderabad/Hyderabad etc
Bangalore-Ahmedabad/ Delhi/Guwahati/Cochin/Goa/ Chennai/Hyderabad/Bhubaneshwar/Chandigarh/Chandigarh etc
Chennai-Hyderabad/Delhi
Air India
Agartala-Kolkata
Ahmedabad-Delhi/Mumbai
Aizawal-Kolkata
Amritsar-Delhi
Bangalore-Delhi/Kolkata/Hyderabad etc
Bhopal-Delhi/Bombay
Go Air
Ahmedabad-Bangalore/Mumbai/Lucknow/Nagpur
Bangalore-Mumbai/Delhi/Patna
Delhi-
Mumbai-Bangalor/Patna/Srinagar
IndiGo
Chandigarh-Bangalore/Mumbai/Delhi
Chennai-Hyderabad/Mumbai/uwahati
Coimbatore-Delhi/Hyderabad/Mumbai/Bangalore/Chennai
Dehradun-Delhi
SpiceJet
Adampur-Delhi/Jaipur
Durgapur-Mumbai/Chennai
Gorakhpur-Mumbai/Delhi
Jammu-Delhi
Jharsuguda-Delhi/Kolkata
Vistara
Chandigarh-Delhi
Chennai-Mumbai/Delhi
Goa-Delhi/Mumbai
Leh-Delhi
