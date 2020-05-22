DGCA releases provisional schedule of domestic flights: Check details

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the provisional schedule of on Thursday.

Domestic flight operations will resume operations from May 25, after staying shut ever since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

While IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India, TruJet have started booking flight tickets from May 25; Vistara and GoAir have scheduled their flights from June 1, 2020.

Domestic flight bookings have also begun.

However, the passengers and the airports will have to abide by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Airport Authority of India, to maintain social distancing.

According to the new rules, passengers have to reach the airport 2 hours before the scheduled time of departure and those who have a departure in the next four hours will only be allowed to enter the terminal building.

Those who had booked tickets during the lockdown, did not get any refunds from the airlines, even though the Civil Aviation Ministry asked them to. Click here for the provisional schedule of domestic flights

Some of the flights that will ply are:

Air Asia

Agartala-Kolkata

Delhi-Bagdogra/Chennai/Hyderabad/Hyderabad etc

Bangalore-Ahmedabad/ Delhi/Guwahati/Cochin/Goa/ Chennai/Hyderabad/Bhubaneshwar/Chandigarh/Chandigarh etc

Chennai-Hyderabad/Delhi

Air India

Agartala-Kolkata

Ahmedabad-Delhi/Mumbai

Aizawal-Kolkata

Amritsar-Delhi

Bangalore-Delhi/Kolkata/Hyderabad etc

Bhopal-Delhi/Bombay

Go Air

Ahmedabad-Bangalore/Mumbai/Lucknow/Nagpur

Bangalore-Mumbai/Delhi/Patna

Delhi-

Mumbai-Bangalor/Patna/Srinagar

IndiGo

Chandigarh-Bangalore/Mumbai/Delhi

Chennai-Hyderabad/Mumbai/uwahati

Coimbatore-Delhi/Hyderabad/Mumbai/Bangalore/Chennai

Dehradun-Delhi

SpiceJet

Adampur-Delhi/Jaipur

Durgapur-Mumbai/Chennai

Gorakhpur-Mumbai/Delhi

Jammu-Delhi

Jharsuguda-Delhi/Kolkata

Vistara

Chandigarh-Delhi

Chennai-Mumbai/Delhi

Goa-Delhi/Mumbai

Leh-Delhi