Orissa High Court stops successful bidders of iron ore blocks from mining

Progress on three blocks auctioned in Odisha has hit a wall with the stalling the process. In an interim order, the court has instructed the state government to restrain the successful bidders of the three blocks from carrying out mining activities.

The court order is in response to a filed last month by one Chitta Ranjan Sahu. In the PIL, the petitioner sought a stay on the bid process and outcome in respect to the three blocks, alleging that it contravened the provisions of the Mines and Minerals - Development & Regulation (MMDR) Act, Mineral Auction Rules, 2015 and Article 14 of the Constitution of India. The petitioner had further pleaded to the court to direct the three successful bidders- Essar Steel Ltd, (BSL) and Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) to produce all the documents pertaining to the proceedings conducted by the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Besides, the had also pleaded to the High Court to pass an interim order to carry out investigation and enquiry into the financial statements and submissions made on behalf of the bidders by a committee comprising a body of experts.



The petitioner alleged that there have been gross violations of the provisions of law on the part of the state government and its agencies in allocating the to entities whose financial viability was put to question and consequentially, insolvency professionals were appointed pursuant to the proceedings under Section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy (IBC) Code, 2016.



“These instances are happening on the teeth of directions being passed by the Supreme Court of India cautioning the state governments to adopt a mechanism of utmost transparency and integrity while dealing with the distribution of natural resources. The balance of convenience is against the respondents and in favour of the public interest involved behind such arbitrary and illegal allocation of mines”, the stated.

“We are aware of the High Court verdict and will be filing a counter affidavit on September 1,” said a state government official. The court had earlier observed that despite a stay order dated July 18, no counter affidavit was filed.

The three steel companies before bidding for the iron ore blocks had defaulted on bank credit as they grappled with wrecked finances. While has overcome insolvency woes post the acquisition of 72.65 per cent stake by Bamnipal Steel Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, the other two firms are still in the throes of resolution.

Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block with 99.54 million tonne deposits was the first to be put under electronic auctions by Odisha. Essar Steel emerged as the preferred bidder and pursuant to the results at the online auctions, the state government had issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the stressed steel company on March 28, 2016. The steelmaker has an accumulated debt of Rs 450 billion. The PIL complained despite the deteriorating finances, the company was allowed to participate at the auctions and went on to bag the LoI. Quoting Clause 5 (b) of the tender document Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi iron ore block dated December 23, 2015, the petition stated that the net worth of the bidder should exceed Rs 7.40 billion to meet the eligibility terms of the e-auctions.

For the other two blocks- Kalamanga West and Netrabandha Pahad, LoIs were awarded to BSL and BPSL respectively on June 24, 2017. The orders for the inclusion of insolvency professional and moratorium were delivered a month later on July 26, 2017.