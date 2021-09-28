Over 22,000 compliances reduced, 1,200 processes digitised: DPIIT secy

Measures to reduce compliance burden by simplifying and decriminalising several laws can have a multiplier effect on ease of doing business, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
“Reduction of compliance is about trust in every business person and citizen. Once trust is established, it becomes easier to evolve a non-confrontational policy framework. Simplification, elimination of compliances and decriminalisation of certain laws contribute to the larger framework to run businesses. It can also have a transformational impact,” Goyal said at the national workshop on reducing compliance burden.
Department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) secretary Anurag Jain said that more than 22,000 compliances have been reduced by Centre as well as states. About 13,000 compliances have been simplified, while more than 1,200 processes have been digitized.
During the last few years, the government also decriminalised 103 offences and 327 removed redundant laws.
To reduce these burdens, every ministry, department and states were asked to conduct a comprehensive review of compliances under their purview to understand their relevance and rationale and undertake a complete process re-engineering to eliminate burdensome compliances.
The exercise was done to improve ease of living and ease of doing business by simplifying, rationalizing, digitizing and decriminalizing government to business and citizen interfaces across all departments.
According to a progress report on reduction of compliance burden, the Centre focused on decriminalization of minor offences to remove fear of prosecution for law abiding corporates and boost investment. As many as 46 penal provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 have been decriminalised.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU