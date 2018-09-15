Over 224 million e-way bills generated across India till September 13

As many as 224.8 million e-way bills were generated across India till September 13 since April, when this system was introduced (in phases) under the goods and services tax (GST). This should ideally reflect in GST collections too, which have so far not yielded Rs 1 trillion a month this year, except in April.

Of this, inter-state transport of goods have accounted for 108.9 million bills, while intra-state transport has contributed to 115.8 million.

The share of intra-state and inter-state transport is gradually attaining parity and is expected to achieve ratio of 50:50 soon.

The highest — 2.17 million bills — was generated on July 31, said GSTNetwork CEO Prakash Kumar.

The e-way bill system kicked off on April 1 under GST for transporting consignments worth more than Rs 50,000. The new system was introduced in a phased manner and by June 16, all states had adopted it to track the movement of goods so that evasion under GST could be checked.



As many as 2.41 million taxpayers and 30,547 transporters have registered with the e-way bill system so far. While the average daily generation of bills was roughly 1.3 million in the early months of implementation, now around 15.79 million bills are being generated seamlessly every day.

Maharashtra has generated the highest with a count of 31.3 million, cementing its reputation as India’s leading business hub. Gujarat (24.5 million), Haryana (20.5 million), Karnataka (19.8 million) and Uttar Pradesh (19 million) are the other states among the top generators.

While Gujarat topped the list in generating the most inter-state transport bills (17.8 million), Maharashtra followed with a total of 15.2 million. On the other hand, Maharashtra led the list of intra-state bills with 16.1 million, followed by Karnataka with 13.4 million.