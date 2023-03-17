JUST IN
Corporates hopeful for green hydrogen; may pump Rs 16 trillion in 10 years
After BSF, Agniveers to get 10% reservation in CISF jobs, says MHA
India should keep lid on wheat exports to replenish local stocks: Millers
Marginal increase in e-recruitment in white-collar space in Feb: Report
Keep 'margins of safety' amid global turmoil, says CEA Nageswaran
Rs 70,500-crore indigenous arms buy gets defence ministry's approval
Jayant Sinha says will table digital competition Bill on Friday
Rlys plans concessions for truckers on dedicated freight corridors
Versova-Bandra Sealink project cost up by whopping 60% to Rs 11,333 cr
Delhi govt's Budget to have 'biggest outlay' for infrastructure projects
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Corporates hopeful for green hydrogen; may pump Rs 16 trillion in 10 years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Parikh panel's plan to link gas prices to global crude comes a cropper

When the suggestion was made, crude was at a huge discount to gas; but now, with the unpredictable course of fossil fuel prices playing spoilsport, govt may be forced to do a rethink

Topics
Gas prices | gas | Crude Oil Price

S Dinakar  |  New Delhi 

crude, oil
Photo: Bloomberg

India's idea or the idea of a high-level Indian committee's proposal to link gas prices to international crude oil benchmarks may have come unstuck after global gas prices plunged.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gas prices

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 15:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.