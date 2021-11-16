Passenger fares across the Indian Railways likely to reduce by around 15%

Passenger fares across the Indian Railways are expected to reduce by around 15 per cent with the normalisation of services, according to officials in the know.

However, passengers will have to wait awhile for the restoration of other services such as cooked food and over-the-counter sale of tickets, and cheaper platform tickets in light of measures to contain the pandemic. “The special trains that were initiated during the pandemic are being replaced by normal services. This would result in lowering of passenger fares by around 15 per cent across the board,” a senior Rail ...