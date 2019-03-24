Payment wallets must improve customer grievance redress mechanisms: Expert

On March 1, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) circular limiting liability of customers in unauthorised payment wallet transactions came into effect. With a focus on “customer protection”, this is a step by the regulator to create an improved consumer protection system in the increasingly prevalent mobile wallets market in the country.

India has been dubbed as the world’s fastest growing mobile payment market. With that, the concerns of the sector and the impact on customers, including possible fraudulent transactions and safeguarding personal information, have ...