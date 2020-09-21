PE fund Zephyr Peacock eyes 12 investments from $100-mn third fund

JUST IN
Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

Zephyr Peacock, the India affiliate of New York headquartered private equity firm Zephyr, which invests in emerging markets globally, is raising a $100 million third fund for the domestic market and will be investing in up to a dozen companies from the fund, said a top company official. It is in the process of raising the fund from institutional investors as well as family offices.

The PE fund will be investing in between $3 million and $10 million each in a portfolio of 10-12 companies from the third fund. Over the past decade, the PE fund has invested over $120 million in small ...

