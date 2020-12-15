Pent up demand for residential properties to drive sales for few more qtrs

The pent up demand seen for residential properties might sustain for the next couple of quarters. Home sales rebounded in the top cities such as Mumbai, NCR, Bangalore and Pune primarily due to pent up demand backed by lower interest rates, drop in levies such as stamp duty in states like Maharashtra and so on after a washout in the second quarter of this calendar year. "The demand for good quality homes will continue.

There was a lot of pent up demand and we believe the customers have just been waiting for some course corrective measures. We see that some key measures are now in ...