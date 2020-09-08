Personal data protection law likely to see more delay, face another hurdle

The Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 will be delayed further. Pressed for time, with a long list of stakeholders still waiting to depose, and several thorny privacy issues pending resolution, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Bill will not make the deadline for its final report and is expected to seek a second extension.

The final report was to be submitted in March but it got an extension till the second week of the monsoon session that begins September 14. The Bill, which will provide the architecture for policy on all private data, was referred to a JPC soon after the ...