Petrol, diesel get costlier as states increase VAT amid coronavirus crisis

At a time when Covid-19 lock-down has hit the common man in India, and diesel prices too saw an increase owing to a rise in (VAT) in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Both Kolkata and Mumbai saw an increase of Rs 1.01 each on to Re 1 each on diesel. However, prices in Delhi remained unchanged for the 17th consecutive day on Thursday with prices at Rs 69.59 a litre and diesel at Rs 62.29 a litre .



"The increase in the RSPs of petrol and diesel in some states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, etc., with effect from April 1, 2020 is purely on account of the increase in VAT rates by the respective State Governments on both the products from that date. The OMCs have made no change in the basic selling price and have maintained it at the same level," state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

On March 14, the Centre government too had raised the on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each. The move is likely to bring in an additional revenue of around Rs 43,000 crore to the exchequer in a year. While the special was hiked by Rs 2, road cess was raised by Re 1 per litre each on both petrol and diesel. On Thursday, the price of petrol in Mumbai and Kolkata was seen at Rs 76.31 a litre and Rs 73.30 a litre. On the other hand, diesel prices was seen at Rs 66.21 and Rs 65.62 a litre respectively.

Based on the rates in Delhi, central and state taxes contribute around 54.3 per cent of petrol price and 45 per cent of



The on petrol now stands at Rs 22.98 a litre and diesel at Rs 18.83 a litre. On April 1, state-run oil marketing companies -- IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation -- have fully transitioned to BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel across the country.

The companies have incurred capital expenditure to the tune of about Rs. 35,000 crore in upgrading their countrywide refineries, pipelines and marketing distribution network to be able to usher in BS-VI fuels, directly leapfrogging from BS-IV fuels.



"Further, the refineries shall incur incremental operating costs on a sustained basis to manufacture BS-VI petrol and diesel with 10 parts per million (ppm) of Sulphur as against 50 ppm in BS-IV fuels earlier," IOC said. Taking into consideration the capex (Capital expenditure) costs and the likely incremental opex ( operational expenditure) costs, there would be some impact on the retail selling price of petrol and diesel too.