Petrol price climbs to record high of Rs 84.10 a litre in national capital

price climbed to Rs 84.20 a litre in the national capital on Thursday. This marks the highest ever price at which has been sold in New Delhi, surpassing the earlier high of Rs 82 a litre that was recorded on October 4, 2018.

Oil companies had hiked the price of by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise a litre on Thursday. After the hikes, diesel is being sold at Rs 74.38 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold at Rs 90.83 a litre and diesel for Rs 81.07 a litre. This is the highest ever price at which diesel has been sold in Mumbai.

Auto in India are higher because of the taxes levied by the Centre and state governments. On an average, around 60 per cent of the retail price of petrol and diesel in the country is made up of taxes. This quantum varies marginally according to the method adopted and quantum of state levies on petrol and diesel.

The excise duty on petrol is Rs 32.98 a litre and the state government levied value added taxes is around Rs 19.32 a litre in Delhi. On diesel, the centre rakes in Rs 31.83 a litre through excise duty which the Delhi government corners around Rs 10.85 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised everyday by oil marketing companies in the country. These prices are calculated based on price movements in the international market for comparable grades of fuel. Globally, the recovery in crude oil and petroleum product prices is on the back of optimism of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and expectations of demand recovery in 2021.



