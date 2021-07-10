JUST IN
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today

In Delhi, petrol prices have been increased by 35 paise from Rs 100.56 per litre to Rs 100.91 per litre. Check today's fuel prices city-wise

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Petrol prices were hiked across the metros on Saturday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 100.56 per litre to Rs 100.91 per litre and in Mumbai, petrol became dearer by 34 paise from Rs 106.59 per litre to Rs 106.93 per litre. Diesel prices were hiked by 0.26 paise from Rs 89.62 per litre to Rs 89.88 in Delhi. Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. With today's hike in petrol prices, here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities. Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 106.93 per litre Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 100.91 per litre Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.67 per litre Here are the fuel prices in your city today

Cities Petrol Diesel
Bhopal Rs 108.92 Rs 98.38
Jaipur Rs 108.27 Rs 99.51
Mumbai Rs 106.93 Rs 97.46
Pune Rs 106.92 Rs 95.93
Hyderabad Rs 104.86 Rs 97.96
Bengaluru Rs 104.29 Rs 95.26
Patna Rs 103.69 Rs 95.54
Chennai Rs 101.67 Rs 94.39
Trivandrum Rs 103.03 Rs 96.60
Kolkata Rs 101.01 Rs 92.97
Bhubaneshwar Rs 102.04 Rs 98.26
Delhi Rs 100.91 Rs 89.88
Dehradun Rs 97.13 Rs 90.31
Lucknow Rs 98.02 Rs 90.28
Noida Rs 97.99 Rs 90.22
Gurugram Rs 98.23 Rs 90.17
Raipur Rs 98.98 Rs 97.25
Panjim Rs 98.74 Rs 94.92
Ahmedabad Rs 97.69 Rs 96.76
Gandhinagar Rs 97.90 Rs 96.97
Chandigarh Rs 97.04 Rs 89.51

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.

First Published: Sat, July 10 2021. 10:35 IST

