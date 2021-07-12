Petrol prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices were hiked across major cities on Monday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, petrol was hiked by 28 paise from Rs 100.91 per litre to Rs 101.19 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price increased by 27 paise from Rs 106.93 per litre to Rs 107.20 per litre. prices were cut by 16 paise from Rs 89.88 per litre to Rs 89.72 in Delhi.

Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

With today's hike in petrol prices, here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.20 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.19 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.92 per litre

Here are the in your city today Cities Petrol Diesel Bhopal Rs 109.53 Rs 98.38 Jaipur Rs 108.56 Rs 99.34 Mumbai Rs 107.20 Rs 97.29 Pune Rs 106.88 Rs 95.49 Hyderabad Rs 105.15 Rs 97.78 Bengaluru Rs 104.58 Rs 95.09 Patna Rs 103.52 Rs 95.30 Chennai Rs 101.92 Rs 94.24 Trivandrum Rs 103.42 Rs 96.70 Kolkata Rs 101.35 Rs 92.81 Bhubaneshwar Rs 102.01 Rs 97.78 Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 89.72 Dehradun Rs 97.58 Rs 90.41 Lucknow Rs 98.06 Rs 89.89 Noida Rs 98.21 Rs 90.02 Gurugram Rs 98.63 Rs 90.13 Raipur Rs 99.18 Rs 97.01 Panjim Rs 99.15 Rs 94.89 Ahmedabad Rs 98.29 Rs 96.92 Gandhinagar Rs 98.29 Rs 96.92 Chandigarh Rs 97.31 Rs 89.35 The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.