Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

In Delhi, petrol was at Rs 101.19 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price remained at Rs 107.26 per litre.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Oil Ministry authorises new companies to sell auto fuels in the country

Petrol prices were unchanged in major cities on Saturday, according to data from the Good Returns.

In Delhi, petrol was at Rs 101.19 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price remained at Rs 107.26 per litre. Diesel prices remained unchanged in the national capital at Rs 88.82 per litre even as the oil marketing companies on Friday increased the price of diesel marginally.

Currently, fuel rates are the highest in Bhopal at Rs 110.20 per litre. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here are the current revised prices of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.26 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.19 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 99.06 per litre

Here are the fuel prices in your city today

City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.82
Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.92
Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.41
Chennai Rs 99.06 Rs 93.55
Gurgaon Rs 98.73 Rs 89.34
Noida Rs 98.52 Rs 89.42
Bangalore Rs 104.70 Rs 94.27
Bhubaneswar Rs 102.04 Rs 96.84
Chandigarh Rs 97.40 Rs 88.56
Hyderabad Rs 105.26 Rs 96.92
Jaipur Rs 108.56 Rs 98.39
Lucknow Rs 98.11 Rs 89.06
Patna Rs 103.86 Rs 94.86
Trivandrum Rs 103.42 Rs 95.61

First Published: Sat, September 25 2021. 08:23 IST

