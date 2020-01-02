Phones, visitors not allowed: Inside story of central registration centre

Away from the hustle bustle of city glare, on the outskirts of Gurugram, sits the office of the Central Registration Centre (CRC) where all applications for registering a company’s name and incorporation are processed and given a final stamp of approval.

The address of the office, set up by the ministry of corporate affairs three years ago, is not exactly a secret but officials do not want to publicise any specific details of the organisation housed on the premises of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar. Reason? Formed with the purpose of taking away human interface and ...