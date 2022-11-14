Goyal calls for IITF-like fairs for showcasing swadeshi capabilities

Commerce and industry minister on Monday suggested that an exhibition similar to the India International (IITF) can be organised in May or June to showcase swadeshi capabilities and its emerging strength.

Inaugurating the 41st edition of India International (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the minister said that steps should be considered to make financial transactions through digital platforms, considering that India's fintech sector is one of the strongest in the world.

This year, India’s largest annual fair will see the participation of nearly 2,500 exhibitors from India and abroad. The expected footfall during the two-week-long is expected to be more than 1 million, according to government estimates.

This year, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are partner states, and Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the focus states and exhibitors from 29 states and Union Territories will participate in IITF.