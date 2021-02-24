PLI scheme: Pharma industry expects more guidelines on investment

The felt the leads the way to create more global-scale pharma companies in India. The industry expects more guidelines to come out on minimum criterion to qualify for the scheme. If the Centre only links the incentive to incremental sales value, the industry is happy, said an industry insider.

Ramesh Swaminathan, chief financial officer and head of corporate affairs at Lupin, said, they are eagerly awaiting the finer details of the scheme. Meanwhile, B R Sikri, chairman of the Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs, said, higher incentives would have meant more production of cancer drugs, thereby, bringing down their prices.

The large pharma firms are keen to take part in the scheme, says Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, that represents the country’s largest 24 pharma firms.