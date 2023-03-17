JUST IN
PLI scheme push: Electronics is India's fastest-growing export
Sebi comes out with requirement to process investors' service requests
PLI scheme push: Electronics is India's fastest-growing export

The government has an aggressive target for exports of electronics

Topics
PLI scheme | Electronics | Exports

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PLI scheme, Electronics
The big spurt in electronics is due to the growing share of mobile devices

Propelled by smartphone exports under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, electronics has become India’s fastest-growing export for the 11-month period from April 2022 to February 2023.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:19 IST

