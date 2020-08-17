JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt extends anti-dumping duty on caustic soda from China, Korea for 3 mths
Business Standard

PM chairs meet to review preparations for economic zones connectivity plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the meeting

Topics
Narendra Modi | Nirmala Sitharaman | Special Economic Zones

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
The prime minister described it as an important endeavour that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for youngsters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones.

The prime minister described it as an important endeavour that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for youngsters.

"Chaired a meeting to review the preparations for National Master Plan For Providing Multi-Modal Connectivity To Various Economic Zones. This is an important endeavour, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for our youngsters," he tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the meeting.
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 22:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU