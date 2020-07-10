PM inaugurates Asia's largest solar project in MP, invokes 'atmanirbharta'

Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, saying the plant will help the state's poor.

"Today, Rewa has really created history. This place has been identified with mother Narmada and white tiger. Now the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been attached to it," he said through video conferencing.

"With this solar power project, the people of Madhya Pradesh and the industries set up here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get benefits from it. Apart from Rewa, similar work is underway at Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur."

"When all these projects are ready, Madhya Pradesh will definitely become a hub of cheap and clean electricity. The biggest benefit of this project will be to the poor, middle-class families, farmers and tribals of the state," he said.

Notably, this mega solar power project is comprised of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park.



“India remains one of the most open economies in the world. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today,” Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Central financial assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for the development of the solar park.

"Whether it is the government or the society, both compassion and vigilance are our biggest motivators to tackle this difficult challenge of coronavirus," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.



"Distance of two yards, masks on the face and washing hands for 20 seconds with a bar of soap are the rules which we are required to follow during these times," the Prime Minister added. He also announced that the needy in the country will get free ration till November.

"Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure, and secure. It is sure because the sun would shine throughout the world; it is secure because solar energy rather than polluting the environment, helps in replenishing it and it is secure because it is a testimony and inspiration towards 'atmanirbharta'," the Prime Minister said in his address, via video-conferencing.

"It is important that if we want to become Atmanirbhar Bharat, then we would have to be 'atmanirbhar' in the field of electricity as well. When we speak of self-reliance and progress, the economy is a pivotal part of it. The whole world is in a conundrum that whether to focus on the environment or focus on the economy," he said.