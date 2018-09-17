PM Modi has less than Rs 50,000 cash, his total assets up Rs 2.28 mn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cash-in-hand dropped by 67 per cent to Rs 48,944 as of March 31, 2018, from Rs 150,000 he had same time in the previous year, disclosures made by the government show.

In contrast, during 2016-17, the PM’s cash-in-hand had risen by 67 per cent from Rs 89,700 recorded in the year ago filings. According to the latest filings for the financial year 2017-18, the overall worth of the PM’s financial assets, including the market value of the immoveable assets he possesses, has gone up to Rs 22.8 million, up from a little over Rs 20 million in ...