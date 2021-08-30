PM Narendra Modi hails India's start-up culture on 'Mann ki Baat'

-
ALSO READ
Modi likely to speak about Covid-19 vaccines, health infra on Mann Ki Baat
Important days and dates in July 2021: List of national, international days
PM Modi to address 79th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am
PM Narendra Modi thanks listeners as 'Mann ki Baat' completes 75 episodes
'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme generated Rs 31 cr revenue since 2014: Govt
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the start-up culture had in India become very vibrant with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India's bright future.
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi also noted that space sector reforms in the country have caught the people's imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be developed by youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors.
The prime minister touched upon a host of topics, including India's rich spiritual tradition and the boost the sporting culture has received after the performance in the Tokyo Olympics, in the address and also paid glowing tributes to hockey legend Dhyan Chand, saying he conquered the world of hockey for the country.
The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark Dhyan Chand's birthday.
Noting that India won an Olympic medal in men's hockey after over four decades, he said youths are now drawn towards sports and their parents are happy to back them.
This itself is a great tribute to Dhyan Chand, Modi said.
Asserting that the young population's mindset has undergone a sweeping change, he said it is now keen on "new destinations and new goals by taking new paths and having new aspirations". The momentum the sporting culture has received must be further advanced, he said, calling for sports competitions at the village level.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU