PM Narendra Modi hails India's start-up culture on 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister said on Sunday that the start-up culture had in India become very vibrant with youngsters in even smaller cities embracing it, and asserted that it is a sign of India's bright future.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi also noted that space sector reforms in the country have caught the people's imagination and expressed confidence that a large number of satellites in the coming days will be developed by youngsters from universities, labs and other sectors.

The prime minister touched upon a host of topics, including India's rich spiritual tradition and the boost the sporting culture has received after the performance in the Tokyo Olympics, in the address and also paid glowing tributes to hockey legend Dhyan Chand, saying he conquered the world of hockey for the country.

The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark Dhyan Chand's birthday.

Noting that India won an Olympic medal in men's hockey after over four decades, he said youths are now drawn towards sports and their parents are happy to back them.

This itself is a great tribute to Dhyan Chand, Modi said.

Asserting that the young population's mindset has undergone a sweeping change, he said it is now keen on "new destinations and new goals by taking new paths and having new aspirations". The momentum the sporting culture has received must be further advanced, he said, calling for sports competitions at the village level.

