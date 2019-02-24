JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi launches Rs 75,000-crore farmer scheme in Gorakhpur

PM Modi noted that the government wanted to empower farmers at all levels in order to double their income by 2022

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme transferring the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers.

Launching the scheme from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, the prime minister said the first instalment of money under the scheme has been deposited in accounts of 10.1 million farmers and those who didn't get it on Sunday will get it in due course. "This is your money and no one will be able to take it from you," he told the farmers.

The prime minister said the scheme has been made foolproof so that no one can take away the right of the farmers.

There is no role of middleman in this scheme, he said.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the central government had announced the PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 13:03 IST

