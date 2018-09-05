PMI falls to 51.5 as new businesses grow slowly, export orders fall

Growth in services activity fell in August as new business rose at a slower pace and export orders dropped, according to the widely-tracked Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) numbers released on Wednesday.

Services slid to 51.5 in August, from the 21-month peak of 54.2 in July. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. The sector has continued to remain volatile. In the 12 months to August, the sector contracted four times in the measure.

Services activity had contracted in May as rising price pressure led to a decline in new business orders. However, the sector continued to grow thereafter, until the sudden drop in growth prospects in August. As a result, activity in the sector saw its slowest pace of growth in three months.

The sudden slowdown in services follows a similar downturn in the manufacturing sector as well as a result of muted domestic demand and weak overseas orders. Earlier this week, manufacturing fell to a three-month low of 51.7 in August, from July’s 52.3.

These figures have led to economists paring back their forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of the current financial year (2018-19 or FY19). GDP figures released last week showed the economy expanded 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter, its fastest pace in more than two years, driven by solid manufacturing growth.

In services, new businesses continued to rise for the sixth consecutive month. But despite new client wins, the rate of expansion for incoming business slowed from July’s 13-month high.

Strong demand conditions led to Indian service providers continuing to raise their payroll numbers in August. The current trend of rising employment in the sector has been constant since last September. As was the case with activity and new work, information and communications registered the fastest growth.