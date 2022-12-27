JUST IN
Coal India to meet 700 MT production target of FY23, says chairman
Business Standard

PNGRB to halt action against city gas distributors until Act's amendment

Officials said the regulator's move to recognise 54 gas pipelines as common carriers has faced multiple litigations till now from private entities, such as Adani Total Gas and even state run-GAIL

Topics
Gas pipeline | Energy | Gas companies

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Energy, fuel, natural gas
The regulator has decided to not take forward its plan to classify city gas pipelines as â€˜common carriersâ€™ until the PNGRB Act is amended to give it more legal backing. | Photo: Bloomberg

Marred with litigations from both public and privately owned entities, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is considering to halt its action on city gas distribution (CGD) companies.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:14 IST

