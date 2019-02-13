Pocket colposcope: New hope for India's teeming cervical cancer population

Cervical cancer is preventable, but more women in India die from it than in any other country. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), at least 96,322 new cervical cancer cases are detected and 60,078 deaths are reported every year.

Experts believe the numbers could be many times over, as cancer screening and detection is abysmally low in India and developing countries. Dr Nimmi Ramanujan, professor of biomedical engineering at Duke University, directs the Global Women’s health Technologies at the Pratt School of Engineering and Duke ...