Poll-bound Chhattisgarh sets up 2,000 centres for purchasing paddy at MSP

About 2,000 centres have been set up across Chhattisgarh to facilitate farmers to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

Chhattisgarh, which is among a few states in the country paying MSP to farmers, will start procurement on November 1. The procurement is crucial this year as the state is likely to go to the polls later in the month.

The BJP-led government is desperately seeking farmers’ support to form the government for the fourth consecutive term. It had announced a bonus of Rs 300 per quintal for the paddy the farmers would be selling to it. About 1.3 million farmers would be benefitted.

“In all, as many as 1,998 procurement centres across the state have been set up for paddy procurement in the state,” a state government spokesperson said.

Eleven new centres have been opened this year for the convenience of the farmers.

The state government is wary and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure farmers don't face any problem. The payment will be made on-line into their bank accounts.

Farmers in the state will be eligible to get Rs 2,070, including bonus, for a quintal of A-grade paddy procured. For the common-grade quality, the seller will get Rs 2,050 a quintal. The price includes Rs 300 per quintal bonus that the state government will be offering.

A target of procuring 7.5 million tonnes of paddy had been set for the kharif marketing season 2018-19. The government has put a cap and will purchase 15 quintals grown on every acre.

