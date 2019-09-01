Manufacturing slowdown may cause downtime in Indian IT industry

The manufacturing segment, which has been the growth driver for the Indian IT industry, is likely to hit the slow lane. This is because of the ongoing trade war between the US and China, apart from slowdown concerns in countries such as Germany and the UK.

In the June quarter of FY20, revenue from this segment grew faster than other key verticals for the top Indian IT players. According to a report by Spark Capital, in the June quarter, revenue from the manufacturing vertical grew 3.6 per cent sequentially for the top six domestic IT companies. Compared to this, the banking, ...