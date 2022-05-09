Power crisis: Buzzing Manesar hub goes silent in powerless summer

As the scorching heat wave and the lengthy power cuts intensify in Haryana, the usually bustling labour chowk of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) of Manesar wears a deserted look. “There is no work for daily wagers.

With factories and construction sites reducing the number of shifts because of power cuts, people are losing their jobs,” says Veer Das, a daily wager, who is among the few to turn up at labour chowk to find work. “We are unable to sleep at night because our stomachs are empty and because there is no power to give us some relief from the heat. People ...