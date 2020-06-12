Power Min caps cost of public charging of EVs; returns to original rules

The Union Ministry of Power has again revised the guidelines for public charging stations of (EVs) in India and has now gone back to the original rules set in 2018. The new amendment has capped the ‘per unit cost’ of electricity to be used for charging an EV at a public station. For domestic charging, existing domestic rates of that particular state would be applicable.

The in its new amendment has specified that the tariff for public charging station should not be more than 15 per cent of the state’s average cost of supply (ACS). “The tariff for supply of electricity to EV Public Charging Station shall be determined by the appropriate Commission in accordance with the extant Tariff Policy issued under Section 3 of the Electricity Act 2003. The tariff shall not be more than the average cost of supply plus 15 (fifteen) percent unless otherwise specified by the Tariff policy,” said the amendment notified this week.

ALSO READ: Govt mulls adding sudden loss of taste, smell as criteria for Covid-19 test

The current amendment is similar to the original guidelines issued in December 2018.

ACS is the average rate at which a state supplies electricity to all consumers – domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural.



All India ACS stands at Rs 5.48 per unit (as last recorded in 2017-18).

Officials said this was done to push states to keep EV charging rates in control and thereby promote use of EVs as public transport. “For mass scale acceptance of EVs, public charging should be accessible at attractive rates, in the limits of the of ACS of that state,” said an official.

for consumers in a state is decided by respective State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERCs). However, the guiding principles are set by the Union Ministry of Power under the National Tariff Policy (NTP), issued periodically. NTP was last issued in 2018.



ALSO READ: Industrial output goes missing in April as IIP sees record fall of 55.5%

In October last year, the had removed any cap on the tariff to set for public charging stations. It has left the decision for setting tariff for public charging stations on the SERCs and removed any conditions.

For 2019-20, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had fixed the tariff for EVs at Rs 4.5/kwh (unit) and Rs 4 per unit. This is lower than the ACS of Delhi which is more than Rs 6.5 per unit.

Uttar Pradesh in the last fiscal had set public charging rates of EV in range of Rs 7.3-7.7 per unit, higher than its ACS of Rs 5.2 per unit. In states, such as Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, the public charging rates of EV are close to or less than the ACS of the state (of 2017-18).