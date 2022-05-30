Power ministry earmarks 81 thermal units to move coal to renewable by 2026

-
ALSO READ
Imported coal set to increase NTPC's final tariff by 50-70 paise
Renewable energy unit's valuations may rub off on NTPC stock
Is another coal shortage crisis looming over India?
India is bidding adieu to thermal plants: What happens to coal demand?
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
-
In a bid to meet the ambitious 500 Gw renewable energy target and tackle the annual issue of coal demand supply mismatch, the union ministry of power has identified 81 thermal units which will replace coal with renewable capacity by 2026.
This includes generation units of state-owned NTPC, and privately owned units of Tata Power, Adani Power, CESC, Hindustan Power among others.
Coal-based power generation units which have high tariffs have been identified by the ministry which will operate at a technical minimum (operating ratio) of 40 per cent and balance generation capacity will be met by a renewable energy source.
“It has been found that about 58,000 million units of thermal power generation in the central, state and private sector can be substituted with renewable energy (RE) generation. A RE capacity of about 30,000 MW would be required for the purpose,” said the ministry.
While the list includes the prominent players of the sector, the note said it is “indicative and not exhaustive.” Any other power plant is also allowed to blend renewable energy with conventional power. The ministry’s estimates indicate that this would help conserve 34 million tonne of coal and reduce carbon emissions by 60.2 million metric tonne.
Last month, the power ministry had notified a scheme for flexibility in power generation through bundling thermal and hydro with solar and wind power. It allowed conventional power generators to set up renewable capacity at their units and sell at average rates.
The ministry said this is in line with India’s commitments at the recent COP26 where the country committed to add 500 Gw of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and also aims to be a Net Carbon Zero economy by 2070. India has also committed to reduce its carbon emissions by 1 billion tonne by 2030. While the country has not committed to an expiry date of coal, it plans to “phase down” coal in the coming decades.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU