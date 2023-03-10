JUST IN
Odisha announces Rs 500 crore worth livelihood scheme for tribals
Increase surveillance on food items to check adulteration: FSSAI to states
PowerMin expects 20 million tonnes domestic coal shortfall in April-June
Uttar Pradesh govt's public debt estimated to touch Rs 7.84 trillion
Union Minister Jitendra Singh bats for prevention of diabetes in pregnancy
Education infrastructure gets lion's share in Chhattisgarh's Budget
Women hold around 36% of senior positions in India's mid-market biz: Report
NITI Aayog proposes to make 'gaushalas' self-sustaining entities
Centre concerned about rising T-bill yields, may take remedial measures
India's industrial production growth recovers to 5.2% in January
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Uttar Pradesh govt's public debt estimated to touch Rs 7.84 trillion
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PowerMin expects 20 million tonnes domestic coal shortfall in April-June

An earlier projection by the coal ministry had pegged the coal supply to be around 205 mt during Q1

Topics
Power ministry | NTPC | Coal

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Power, Electricity

Ahead of peak electricity demand season, the power ministry has informed power generators a shortfall of 20 million tonnes (mt) in the domestic coal supply during the first quarter of financial year 2023-24. In a presentation to all the stakeholders, the ministry has indicated a shortfall of domestic coal and railway rakes in the coming months. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the presentation.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power ministry

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 23:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.