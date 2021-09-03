Power Ministry revises SHAKTI coal auction to improve Coal supply

-
ALSO READ
Retiring older coal-generation assets could save Rs 37,750 crore: CEEW
Few takers for India's coal mines with production apparently having peaked
Coal quality and quantity issues surface again; CIL denies grade slippage
Centre regulates coal stocks at plants having more than 15 days buffer
Dues not a concern but we've to think of financial stability: CIL chairman
-
In order to make more coal available to power plants that do not have any power purchase agreement (PPA), the union power ministry agreed to changes in the guidelines for SHAKTI scheme.
SHAKTI, or Scheme for Harnessing Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India, was launched in 2018 to provide coal to stressed power units which lack coal supply.
The power ministry in a meeting with Association of Power Producers (APP), the representative body for private gencos, agreed to three separate windows for auction--3 months, 6 months and one year.
"In order to make coal available for a longer period, MoP will examine whether the duration of auction can be extended for more than one year. Issue of Bank Guarantee is also to be examined if duration has to be extended beyond one year," said a statement by the ministry.
In the earlier two rounds held over the last two years, around 9,389 megawatt (MW) of power capacity bid for the coal under the SHAKTI scheme. During the last round in February, private power players had alleged that Coal India was offering less than the required amount of coal.
In the bidding round for medium-term PPAs for assets that don’t have any sale agreement, six projects received an interest from four states to buy power for three years at Rs 4.24 per unit.
The union ministry in turn asked the private gencos to cooperate with the the central government owned gencos when power is regulated to the defaulting states. "MoP advised IPPs on reciprocal basis not to derail the regulation of power by Central Gencos in case of non-payment of dues by Discoms," said the statement.
APP also asked the ministry for amendments in the 'Mega Power Policy' which the MoP said is being taken up through inter-Ministerial consultation.
'Mega power policy' is for projects over 1,000 Mw and was to expire on March 31, 2017, but the CCEA extended it by five years. Thereby doubling the period to 10 years for projects to receive the 'mega power' certificate.
The incentives provided in the scheme are lower customs duty and excise duty exemption for equipment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU