Power sector's 'shocking' trinity to create a scorching summer this year

The trinity of mismatch between coal supplies, availability of rail wagons and rising power demand promises to create a scorching summer this year. This trinity has often impacted the Indian economy in the past, but mostly individually.

In some years, there was a shortage of coal supplies, as in FY15; in others, it was a shortage of wagons, as in FY13 and FY14; and sometimes, it was the rising demand for power, as in FY21. This time, coal production has risen fast, the supply of rail wagons too has risen, but eclipsing them, the demand for power has risen even faster. The demand for ...