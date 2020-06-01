Power Tariff relief for Chhattisgarh health set-ups combating Covid-19

Institutions providing health services in combating in have been given relief in power tariff.

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission (CSERC) has determined the tariff for different categories of consumers for the Financial Year 2020-21. Tariff applicable for hospitals, nursing homes and diagnostic centres has been rationalized, and is available at a rebate of 5 per cent.

Moreover, the hospitals managed by the charitable trusts have been given relief by including it in tariff category HV-6 instead of present category HV-3.

“While determining the tariff, the Commission has taken consideration the extra-ordinary situations arising out of Corona pandemic and difficulties being faced by the consumers,” CSERC Chairman D S Misra told Business Standard.

ALSO READ: 17 independent power producers to forgo imported coal for domestic supply

The Commission has also noted the fact that the commercial and industrial establishments of the state had remained closed for more than two months. Hence, the power tariff for the commercial and industrial establishments had not been increased.

There had been no change in existing electricity tariff slab design and tariff for the domestic consumers have been kept unchanged. Similarly, tariff applicable for agriculture, non-domestic and industrial use has also been kept unchanged.

Considering the disparity in tariff applicable to rice mills availing supply at high-voltage and low-voltage, a rebate of 5 percent on energy charge has been allowed to the consumers receiving supply at high voltage. Relief has been given to the steel industries also as the maximum prescribed load factor has been scaled down.