Indian electronics manufacturing to cross Rs 1.28 trn next fiscal: MoS IT
Jammu and Kashmir govt approves Rs 146-cr project for promoting niche crops
Chennai gears up to host G20 Education Working Group meet on Feb 1-2
Govt likely to launch portal for social media grievances within a week
Govt agrees to allow settlement scheme for cartels in Competition Bill
Govt exploring legal options on pending CCI approval of 16 mergers
Mandatory KYC leads to 30-50% dip in demand for motor insurance from agents
Centre should reduce import duty on cut and polished diamonds: GJEPC
India's 1.4 bn population could become world economy's new growth engine
Govt working on faster litigation disposal in CAT, says Jitendra Singh
PowerMin asks utilities to not retire old thermal units till 2030

The move considers expected demand scenarios and availability of capacity in the near future

Topics
Power ministry | Thermal power projects | Central Electricity Authority

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Thermal power firms seek clarity in 'change in law

Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the technical arm of the Ministry of Power, has asked power generation utilities to not retire any thermal power plant till 2030. The notice cites union power minister R K Singh who in a recent meeting hosted by CEA, advised to not retire any thermal units and called for carrying out renovation and modernisation (R&M) to extend the life of these units.

This is in consideration with expected demand scenarios and availability of capacity in the near future. "It may be noted that about 15-16 Gw of new thermal capacity is expected by December 2023. Therefore it is advised to all power utilities not to retire any thermal units till 2030 and ensure the availability after carrying out R&M activities, if required," said the note by the CEA.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 19:07 IST

