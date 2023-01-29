PowerMin asks utilities to not retire old thermal units till 2030

-
ALSO READ
Rupee doesn't need defending, it can take care of itself: CEA Nageswaran
Govt proposes pool of old thermal power units to balance more renewable
Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty
Waiting for private sector to take the lead on capex: CEA Nageswaran
What is Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022?
-
Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the technical arm of the Ministry of Power, has asked power generation utilities to not retire any thermal power plant till 2030. The notice cites union power minister R K Singh who in a recent meeting hosted by CEA, advised to not retire any thermal units and called for carrying out renovation and modernisation (R&M) to extend the life of these units.
This is in consideration with expected demand scenarios and availability of capacity in the near future. "It may be noted that about 15-16 Gw of new thermal capacity is expected by December 2023. Therefore it is advised to all power utilities not to retire any thermal units till 2030 and ensure the availability after carrying out R&M activities, if required," said the note by the CEA.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 19:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU