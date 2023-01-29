PowerMin asks utilities to not retire old thermal units till 2030

(CEA), the technical arm of the Ministry of Power, has asked power generation utilities to not retire any thermal power plant till 2030. The notice cites union power minister R K Singh who in a recent meeting hosted by CEA, advised to not retire any thermal units and called for carrying out renovation and modernisation (R&M) to extend the life of these units.

This is in consideration with expected demand scenarios and availability of capacity in the near future. "It may be noted that about 15-16 Gw of new thermal capacity is expected by December 2023. Therefore it is advised to all power utilities not to retire any thermal units till 2030 and ensure the availability after carrying out R&M activities, if required," said the note by the CEA.