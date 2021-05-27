Premiums for staff insurance may rise amid second wave of Covid-19

Insurance policies that come up for renewal after the second wave of the pandemic may carry a higher premium, according to insurers. The premium for group health insurance policies has gone up marginally for companies on a case-to-case basis, based on the claims experience of the preceding year.

Companies that renewed their group health insurance policies in April did not see a substantial hike in premium because in the first wave of Covid, hospitalisation rates were low compared to what they are now and hence the impact of Covid claims was not very drastic. In the second wave, insurers ...