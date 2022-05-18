Price rise, early rains may spur above normal kharif acreage for many crops

With prices of most rabi crops trading much above their respective minimum support price (MSP), and with overall bullishness in farm commodities, there is a likelihood that the acreage under kharif crops in the forthcoming season will be higher than normal, provided monsoon remains on track.

This could provide some relief to consumers, the government and policy makers reeling under the impact of sky-high inflation, but whether or not it will last long remains to be seen. This is because, most experts believe that international commodity prices, particularly of food items, will ...