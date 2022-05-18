Prices of food items continuing to increase in May, says RBI report

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth time in 6 days as Cong plans protests
Petrol, diesel prices can rise by Rs 12, LPG by Rs 280 a cylinder: Nomura
India urges Argentina to do away with export duty on sunflower oil
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise, third increase in four days
Petrol, diesel rates up by 80 paise again, ninth increase in 10 days
-
Prices of food items like cereals, pulses, and edible oils rose or remained steady in May, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report said, indicating there could be another higher inflation print. However, it observed that the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) surprise move to increase interest rates bodes well for its credibility.
The RBI’s monthly State of the Economy report, released on Tuesday, citing high frequency food price data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs for the period May 1-12, said the increase in the prices of cereals was primarily because of the surge in wheat prices.
“Pulses prices remained steady, although tur prices have moderated while masoor prices edged up. Edible oils prices registered a broad-based increase,” the report said.
“Among key vegetables, tomato prices rose sharply, while onion prices moderated. Potato prices also hardened in May so far,” the report said.
While retail prices of petrol and diesel in the four major metros have remained steady so far this month, LPG prices have increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, the report said.
Headline consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation — the main yardstick for the RBI for policymaking — rose to 7.8 per cent in April, from 7 per cent in March, on account of an acceleration across all major groups.
Even before the April inflation numbers were published, the MPC held an unscheduled meeting in the first week of the month and decided to increase the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent to tackle inflation, which has now hovered above the upper limit of the RBI’s inflation target of four per cent, plus or minus two per cent, for four consecutive months.
The RBI’s report hailed the decision, saying, “The swift response of the MPC demonstrates a resolute commitment to price stability, which bodes well for the credibility of monetary policy.”
The report also noted that the domestic macroeconomic conditions continued to gain strength as activity started to normalise in spite of resurgence in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country.
The rate hike resulted in a hardening of government bond yields. The report noted that the sentiments of the government bond market were also transmitted to the corporate bond market.
“The bearishness in the G-sec [government security] market spilled to the corporate bond market, wherein yields experienced synchronised hardening across maturity profile and rating spectrum. The yield on 3-year AAA rated corporate bonds hardened by 58 bps from 6.41 per cent on April 13 to 6.99 per cent on May 10,” the report said. In response to the RBI’s repo rate hike, banks have started adjusting their benchmark rates for loan pricing upwards, the report said.
“The move to increase benchmark rates by some major banks is guiding the direction of lending and deposit rates of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Some major non-banks [had] increased their deposit and lending rates in April,” the report said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU